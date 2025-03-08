Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

View from The Hill: Alfred forces Albanese into budget of risks and opportunities

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
This budget will frame the campaign that follows for a May election (the options are May 3, 10 or 17), and elevate the status of measures it contains.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Chinese President Xi Jinping predicts ‘a rising East and a declining West’ amid Donald Trump’s isolationist turn
~ The crackdown on academic freedom in Europe: More than just a right-wing phenomenon
~ Brisbane is bracing for floods yet again. History shows residents should remain on very high alert
~ After the winds, now comes the rain and floods. Here’s what you need to know about ex-Cyclone Alfred
~ How can parents talk to their kids about Cyclone Alfred?
~ States squander vital opportunity to uphold international humanitarian law in the Occupied Palestinian Territory
~ Seven ways feminism has improved the world for young women – compared to our mothers’ generation
~ How Trump’s $2B court battle over foreign aid could reshape executive authority
~ Daylight saving time and early school start times cost billions in lost productivity and health care expenses
~ Cricket Council: Address Taliban Ban on Women Athletes
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter