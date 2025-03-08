Tolerance.ca
Brisbane is bracing for floods yet again. History shows residents should remain on very high alert

By Margaret Cook, Research Fellow, Australian Rivers Institute, Griffith University
Brisbane is a subtropical city of more than 2.5 million people, situated on a flood-prone river. That’s why residents mustn’t get complacent after Cyclone Alfred.The Conversation


