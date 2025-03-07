Tolerance.ca
After the winds, now comes the rain and floods. Here’s what you need to know about ex-Cyclone Alfred

By Steve Turton, Adjunct Professor of Environmental Geography, CQUniversity Australia
In short: the danger is not over. Residents in affected areas should remain cautious and heed official advice, to keep themselves safe.The Conversation


© The Conversation
