Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How can parents talk to their kids about Cyclone Alfred?

By Elizabeth Westrupp, Associate Professor in Psychology, Deakin University
Emma Marshall, Lecturer in Psychology, Deakin University
If you are caring for kids and young people during the crisis, try and stay as calm as you can and let family members talk about their feelings.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ After the winds, now comes the rain and floods. Here’s what you need to know about ex-Cyclone Alfred
~ States squander vital opportunity to uphold international humanitarian law in the Occupied Palestinian Territory
~ Seven ways feminism has improved the world for young women – compared to our mothers’ generation
~ How Trump’s $2B court battle over foreign aid could reshape executive authority
~ Daylight saving time and early school start times cost billions in lost productivity and health care expenses
~ Cricket Council: Address Taliban Ban on Women Athletes
~ UN Panel Discusses Need for Stronger Protections for Platform Workers
~ Azerbaijan’s Imprisoned Women Journalists
~ Global Voices’ policy on AI
~ Seven ways feminism has improved the world for young women – compared to our mother’s generation
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter