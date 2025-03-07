Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

States squander vital opportunity to uphold international humanitarian law in the Occupied Palestinian Territory

By Amnesty International
Responding to Switzerland’s cancellation of a conference by the High Contracting Parties (HCP) to the Geneva Conventions, requested by a 2024 UN General Assembly resolution, on the implementation of the Fourth Geneva Convention in the Occupied Palestinian Territory due to disagreement between participating parties, Amnesty International’s Secretary General Agnès Callamard said: “The fact that states […] The post States squander vital opportunity to uphold international humanitarian law in the Occupied Palestinian Territory appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


