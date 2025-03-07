Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cricket Council: Address Taliban Ban on Women Athletes

By Human Rights Watch
(New York) – The International Cricket Council should immediately suspend Taliban-run Afghanistan’s membership until women and girls can participate in the sport of cricket, Human Rights Watch said in a letter to the council’s chair, Jay Shah, that was made public today. The championship of the men’s Champions Trophy 2025 international cricket tournament, featuring eight teams including Afghanistan, takes place on March 9, 2025, in Dubai.Since taking over Afghanistan in August 2021, the Taliban have banned all sports for women and girls, forcing many athletes into hiding. Members…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Seven ways feminism has improved the world for young women – compared to our mothers’ generation
~ How Trump’s $2B court battle over foreign aid could reshape executive authority
~ Daylight saving time and early school start times cost billions in lost productivity and health care expenses
~ UN Panel Discusses Need for Stronger Protections for Platform Workers
~ Azerbaijan’s Imprisoned Women Journalists
~ Global Voices’ policy on AI
~ Seven ways feminism has improved the world for young women – compared to our mother’s generation
~ Egypt on edge: finding a delicate balance between Gaza and Trump
~ Wikipedia has a huge gender equality problem – here’s why it matters
~ Why increasing rates of tuberculosis in the UK and US should concern everyone
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter