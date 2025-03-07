Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN Panel Discusses Need for Stronger Protections for Platform Workers

By Human Rights Watch
Today, the United Nations Human Rights Council (HRC) held a panel discussion on the challenges to realizing the rights to work and social security in the informal economy. One critical issue raised was the growth of platform work, known as gig work, where workers find and perform jobs through digital labor platforms like Uber, DoorDash, and Instacart.While platform companies promote flexibility, the reality for many workers is exclusion from labor and social security rights.As Deputy UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Nada Al-Nashif noted: “We find ourselves at a moment of considerable…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
