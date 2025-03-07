Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Azerbaijan’s Imprisoned Women Journalists

By Human Rights Watch
Nine women journalists in Azerbaijan are marking International Women’s Day behind bars or under house arrest amid the government’s relentless crackdown on critics.Women journalists and civic activists who speak truth to power face unique risks in Azerbaijan’s patriarchal society. The authorities have a long record of subjecting them to gender-based smear campaigns and trolling in an effort to intimidate and discredit them. As an Azerbaijani woman journalist living in involuntary exile myself, the steep price of criticizing the government – including the gender-based threats –…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Seven ways feminism has improved the world for young women – compared to our mothers’ generation
~ How Trump’s $2B court battle over foreign aid could reshape executive authority
~ Daylight saving time and early school start times cost billions in lost productivity and health care expenses
~ Cricket Council: Address Taliban Ban on Women Athletes
~ UN Panel Discusses Need for Stronger Protections for Platform Workers
~ Global Voices’ policy on AI
~ Seven ways feminism has improved the world for young women – compared to our mother’s generation
~ Egypt on edge: finding a delicate balance between Gaza and Trump
~ Wikipedia has a huge gender equality problem – here’s why it matters
~ Why increasing rates of tuberculosis in the UK and US should concern everyone
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter