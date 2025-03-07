Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Egypt on edge: finding a delicate balance between Gaza and Trump

By May Darwich, Associate Professor of International Relations of the Middle East, University of Birmingham
US president Donald Trump famously called Egyptian president Abdel Fattah el-Sisi his “favourite dictator” in 2019, but their relationship has been complex. Trump’s return to the White House for a second term has sent ripples of concern through Cairo. In January 2025, Trump proposed a resolution to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in Gaza: forcibly relocating Palestinians…The Conversation


© The Conversation
