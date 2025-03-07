Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Wikipedia has a huge gender equality problem – here’s why it matters

By Núria Ferran-Ferrer, Associate Professor at the Faculty of Information and Audiovisual Media, Universitat de Barcelona (UB); Director of the PhD Programme in Information and Communication; and Rector’s Delegate for the Direction of the Equality Unit., Universitat de Barcelona
Wikipedia is one of the world’s most influential knowledge platforms. Ranking among the top ten most-visited websites globally – just after Google and YouTube – it attracts over six billion monthly visits, and offers content in nearly 300 languages.

Often perceived as a democratic space where anyone can edit and contribute, Wikipedia remains a battleground for ideological debates. Despite right-wing criticism of its “woke” agenda, a persistent…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
