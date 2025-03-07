Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why increasing rates of tuberculosis in the UK and US should concern everyone

By Tom Wingfield, Deputy Director of the Centre for Tuberculosis Research, Reader in Tuberculosis and Social Medicine, Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine, Liverpool, UK; and Honorary Research Associate at Karolinska Institutet, Stockholm, Sweden, and, University of Liverpool
Jessica Potter, Consultant in Respiratory Medicine and Public Health Researcher, Queen Mary University of London
Kerry Millington, Director of the Centre for Tuberculosis Research, Research Uptake Manager, Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine
With one of the largest tuberculosis (TB) outbreaks in US history, Kansas has more to worry about than its recent Super Bowl defeat. During the past year, 67 people with TB have been detected. This comes on the back of increasing rates of TB in the US year on year since the start of the COVID pandemic.

Rather than a…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Global Voices’ policy on AI
~ Seven ways feminism has improved the world for young women – compared to our mother’s generation
~ Egypt on edge: finding a delicate balance between Gaza and Trump
~ Wikipedia has a huge gender equality problem – here’s why it matters
~ Does Kneecap’s Bafta win signal changing UK attitudes to British colonialism in Ireland?
~ Chaotic cosmic clones and the Joker reinvented – what to watch and read this week
~ J.D. Vance has become Trump’s attack dog, but he’s yet to prove himself a worthy successor
~ Woolly mice are a first step to resurrecting mammoths, but there’s a very long way to go
~ Parasitic worms could be hiding in you – how to spot the unusual signs
~ For narcissistic people, the gap between perception and reality may go far deeper than we thought
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter