Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Chaotic cosmic clones and the Joker reinvented – what to watch and read this week

By Anna Walker, Senior Arts + Culture Editor
When director Robert Eggers asked him what kind of movies he was interested in, Robert Pattinson said: “I only wanna do strange things.” It seems he’s taken the same approach to stardom as fellow teen star, Daniel Radcliffe – make your name in a big-budget franchise, then spend the rest of your career starring in the interesting, the unexpected and downright weird.

Since his turn as the sparkle-skinned teen vampire heartthrob Edward Cullen in the Twilight movies, Pattinson has played a tortured lighthouse keeper,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Global Voices’ policy on AI
~ Seven ways feminism has improved the world for young women – compared to our mother’s generation
~ Egypt on edge: finding a delicate balance between Gaza and Trump
~ Wikipedia has a huge gender equality problem – here’s why it matters
~ Why increasing rates of tuberculosis in the UK and US should concern everyone
~ Does Kneecap’s Bafta win signal changing UK attitudes to British colonialism in Ireland?
~ J.D. Vance has become Trump’s attack dog, but he’s yet to prove himself a worthy successor
~ Woolly mice are a first step to resurrecting mammoths, but there’s a very long way to go
~ Parasitic worms could be hiding in you – how to spot the unusual signs
~ For narcissistic people, the gap between perception and reality may go far deeper than we thought
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter