Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

J.D. Vance has become Trump’s attack dog, but he’s yet to prove himself a worthy successor

By Richard Hargy, Visiting Research Fellow in International Studies, Queen's University Belfast
The US vice-presidency is famously rather dull and mostly frustrating, according to some of the people who have taken on the role.

“I do not propose to be buried until I am dead,” Daniel Webster is believed to have said, after turning down the vice presidency in 1839. “I would a great deal rather be anything, say professor of history, than vice president,” said Theodore…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Global Voices’ policy on AI
~ Seven ways feminism has improved the world for young women – compared to our mother’s generation
~ Egypt on edge: finding a delicate balance between Gaza and Trump
~ Wikipedia has a huge gender equality problem – here’s why it matters
~ Why increasing rates of tuberculosis in the UK and US should concern everyone
~ Does Kneecap’s Bafta win signal changing UK attitudes to British colonialism in Ireland?
~ Chaotic cosmic clones and the Joker reinvented – what to watch and read this week
~ Woolly mice are a first step to resurrecting mammoths, but there’s a very long way to go
~ Parasitic worms could be hiding in you – how to spot the unusual signs
~ For narcissistic people, the gap between perception and reality may go far deeper than we thought
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter