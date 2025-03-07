Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Parasitic worms could be hiding in you – how to spot the unusual signs

By Dan Baumgardt, Senior Lecturer, School of Physiology, Pharmacology and Neuroscience, University of Bristol
The comedian Shappi Khorsandi once commented that she used the mythical concept of “sugar worms” to get her children to brush their teeth after sweets. It’s a trick I poached to convince my daughter to do the same. She’s since grown wise to this, but now luckily manages to navigate her way around a toothbrush twice a day without resistance.

Real worms have now replaced fictitious worms as a point of discussion in many other households with young children. Every few weeks, nurseries and schools inform parents of yet another occurrence…The Conversation


