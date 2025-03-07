Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Women always suffer in times of conflict. Yet the arms industry is accused of gender washing war

By Rosie Walters, Lecturer in International Relations, Cardiff University
Natalie Jester, Lecturer in Sociology and Criminology, University of Gloucestershire
Some defence companies shout about opportunities for their female employees while ignoring the effect their products have on women in conflict zones.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Global Voices’ policy on AI
~ Seven ways feminism has improved the world for young women – compared to our mother’s generation
~ Egypt on edge: finding a delicate balance between Gaza and Trump
~ Wikipedia has a huge gender equality problem – here’s why it matters
~ Why increasing rates of tuberculosis in the UK and US should concern everyone
~ Does Kneecap’s Bafta win signal changing UK attitudes to British colonialism in Ireland?
~ Chaotic cosmic clones and the Joker reinvented – what to watch and read this week
~ J.D. Vance has become Trump’s attack dog, but he’s yet to prove himself a worthy successor
~ Woolly mice are a first step to resurrecting mammoths, but there’s a very long way to go
~ Parasitic worms could be hiding in you – how to spot the unusual signs
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter