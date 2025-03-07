Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Celebrating Afghan Women’s Achievements

By Human Rights Watch
This International Women’s Day we celebrate Afghan women’s bold resistance. Since the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021, women have fought for their rights in a country where even their voices are deemed sinful and illegal, and their activism has been punished with torture.But over the last year, thanks to their relentless courage and advocacy, we have witnessed important – if insufficient – steps toward holding the Taliban accountable.In September, Australia, Canada, Germany, and the Netherlands pledged to hold the Taliban to account for violations of the…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
