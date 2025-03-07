Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The G20: how it works, why it matters and what would be lost if it failed

By Danny Bradlow, Professor/Senior Research Fellow, Centre for Advancement of Scholarship, University of Pretoria
The effectiveness of the G20, an international forum for economic and political issues, may be blunted by the disruptive behaviour of the Trump administration.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
