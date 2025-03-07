The US has pardoned insurrectionists twice before – and both times, years of violent racism followed
By Joseph Patrick Kelly, Professor of Literature and Director of Irish and Irish American Studies, College of Charleston
David Cason, Associate Professor in Honors, University of North Dakota
It’s not yet clear whether Trump’s pardons will herald a period of national harmony – as past presidents hoped for – or more incidents of violence, as actually resulted.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, March 7, 2025