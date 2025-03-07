Tolerance.ca
How should Labour and the Tories respond to the populist right? Lessons from Europe

By David Jeffery, Senior Lecturer in British Politics, University of Liverpool
The evidence suggests traditional parties that ape the populist radical right’s policies risk boosting their rivals instead of reclaiming voters.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
