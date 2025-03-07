Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Zimbabwe: Ten years without answers since journalist and activist Itai Dzamara’s enforced disappearance

By Amnesty International
Ahead of the 10-year anniversary of the enforced disappearance of Zimbabwean journalist and pro-democracy activist Itai Peace Dzamara, Amnesty International calls on authorities to urgently establish an independent, impartial and transparent investigation into his whereabouts.  On the morning of 9 March 2015, five men abducted Dzamara from a barber shop in the capital Harare’s Glen […] The post Zimbabwe: Ten years without answers since journalist and activist Itai Dzamara’s enforced disappearance  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ “Now I can tell people what gender-based violence means” – a Human Rights Education approach to combat GBV in West Africa
~ Ditches and canals are a big, yet overlooked, source of greenhouse gas emissions – new study
~ Ilona Maher and the myth of feminine fragility – how one rugby player is reshaping sport
~ The Year of reparations: What does it mean and what should Africa expect?
~ The EU will spend billions more on defence. It’s a powerful statement – but won’t do much for Ukraine
~ UAE: Ahmed Mansoor’s 15-Year Sentence Upheld
~ Israel/Lebanon: Hezbollah Attacks Endangered Civilians
~ Cyclone Alfred is already retraumatising people who’ve lived through other disasters. I’m one of them
~ How cyclones rip apart houses – and how to boost the chance your home stays standing
~ ‘Don’t be that idiot’: surfing in a cyclone could cost you $16,000 or your life
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter