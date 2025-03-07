Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

“Now I can tell people what gender-based violence means” – a Human Rights Education approach to combat GBV in West Africa

By Amnesty International
Our beginnings   Since 2017, Amnesty International has used human rights education (HRE) to combat female genital mutilation (FGM) and child early/forced marriage in over 60 communities in Burkina Faso, Senegal, and Sierra Leone (West Africa). In 2024, we expanded efforts to include all forms of gender-based violence (GBV), reaffirming our commitment to safer communities.  About […] The post “Now I can tell people what gender-based violence means” – a Human Rights Education approach to combat GBV in West Africa appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
