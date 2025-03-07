Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ilona Maher and the myth of feminine fragility – how one rugby player is reshaping sport

By Sheree Bekker, Associate Professor, Department for Health, University of Bath
Stephen Mumford, Professor of Metaphysics , Durham University
American rugby player Ilona Maher has risen to global fame. Not just because of her athletic ability (though that is remarkable, winning an Olympic bronze in 2024 in the USA rugby sevens team, and now signing a professional contract with England’s Bristol Bears), but because of what she represents.

Maher received widespread attention during the Paris Olympics as she shared her…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
