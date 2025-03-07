Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The EU will spend billions more on defence. It’s a powerful statement – but won’t do much for Ukraine

By Jessica Genauer, Senior Lecturer in International Relations, Flinders University
A new agreement will see an unprecedented increase in defence spending on the continent, but the goal is a longer-term one, not one aimed at winning the war in Ukraine.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ UAE: Ahmed Mansoor’s 15-Year Sentence Upheld
~ Israel/Lebanon: Hezbollah Attacks Endangered Civilians
~ Cyclone Alfred is already retraumatising people who’ve lived through other disasters. I’m one of them
~ How cyclones rip apart houses – and how to boost the chance your home stays standing
~ ‘Don’t be that idiot’: surfing in a cyclone could cost you $16,000 or your life
~ ‘No-one wants to go through this again’: how disaster-stricken residents in northern NSW are preparing for Cyclone Alfred
~ More than two-thirds of organisations have a formal work-from-home policy. Here’s how the benefits stack up
~ A late start, then a big boom: why it took until 1975 for Australians to finally watch TV in colour
~ ‘Icarus of the deep’: how a dying anglerfish became a social media sensation
~ Diversity helps: a new study shows more women on boards can improve how businesses are managed
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter