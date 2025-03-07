Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

UAE: Ahmed Mansoor’s 15-Year Sentence Upheld

By Human Rights Watch
(Beirut) – An Emirati court upheld an abusive 15-year sentence on March 4, 2025, against the prominent Emirati human rights defender Ahmed Mansoor, who was convicted following a fundamentally unfair trial, Human Rights Watch said today. The State Security Chamber of the Federal Supreme Court rejected Mansoor’s appeal along with dozens of others for those convicted in the country’s second largest unfair mass trial. On July 10, 2024, the Abu Dhabi Federal Appeals Court convicted 53 defendants and sentenced them to terms ranging from 10 years to life in prison. “This latest decision…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
