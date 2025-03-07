Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Cyclone Alfred is already retraumatising people who’ve lived through other disasters. I’m one of them

By Erin Smith, Associate Professor and Discipline Lead (Paramedicine), La Trobe University
This is a particularly tough time for people who have lived through other disasters. Here are some signs of retraumatisation to watch out for.The Conversation


