Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Don’t be that idiot’: surfing in a cyclone could cost you $16,000 or your life

By Amy Peden, NHMRC Research Fellow, School of Population Health & co-founder UNSW Beach Safety Research Group, UNSW Sydney
What drives surfers to hit the waves as a cyclone approaches the coast? And what will it take to get them to stop?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Israel/Lebanon: Hezbollah Attacks Endangered Civilians
~ Cyclone Alfred is already retraumatising people who’ve lived through other disasters. I’m one of them
~ How cyclones rip apart houses – and how to boost the chance your home stays standing
~ ‘No-one wants to go through this again’: how disaster-stricken residents in northern NSW are preparing for Cyclone Alfred
~ More than two-thirds of organisations have a formal work-from-home policy. Here’s how the benefits stack up
~ A late start, then a big boom: why it took until 1975 for Australians to finally watch TV in colour
~ ‘Icarus of the deep’: how a dying anglerfish became a social media sensation
~ Diversity helps: a new study shows more women on boards can improve how businesses are managed
~ Labradors and humans share the same obesity genes – new study
~ New research shows bigger animals get more cancer, defying decades-old belief
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter