Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘No-one wants to go through this again’: how disaster-stricken residents in northern NSW are preparing for Cyclone Alfred

By Rebecca McNaught, Research Fellow, University of Sydney
It’s been three years since floods pummelled the Northern Rivers region of New South Wales. Now, Cyclone Alfred is heading for the region, threatening devastation once more.

On Thursday night and Friday morning, the NSW State Emergency Service asked residents in parts of the Northern Rivers to evacuate. Rain associated with Cyclone Alfred was expected…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ More than two-thirds of organisations have a formal work-from-home policy. Here’s how the benefits stack up
~ A late start, then a big boom: why it took until 1975 for Australians to finally watch TV in colour
~ ‘Icarus of the deep’: how a dying anglerfish became a social media sensation
~ Diversity helps: a new study shows more women on boards can improve how businesses are managed
~ Labradors and humans share the same obesity genes – new study
~ New research shows bigger animals get more cancer, defying decades-old belief
~ Bridget Jones’s husband must die – how the women of our rom coms must lose love to find it again
~ Can melatonin supplements really ‘reverse’ DNA damage caused by lack of sleep?
~ Where Trump’s outbursts have left Ukraine and Europe
~ ‘Pay to help’ is a new trend which could change the future of volunteering
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter