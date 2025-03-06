Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Labradors and humans share the same obesity genes – new study

By Eleanor Raffan, University Assistant Professor in Systems Physiology, University of Cambridge
Pippa flops by the Aga oven chewing on a stick. At just 12 weeks old, this labrador retriever puppy looks cute but clueless. But when she hears the word “biscuit”, her entire demeanour changes. Ears pricked, she’s immediately at her owner’s feet, gazing adoringly, sitting, even woofing on command.

We led a study to find out how genes have such a significant influence on why humans (and dogs) become overweight. It was their reputation for greediness that led us to focus on labrador retrievers. Genes are responsible…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ New research shows bigger animals get more cancer, defying decades-old belief
~ Bridget Jones’s husband must die – how the women of our rom coms must lose love to find it again
~ Can melatonin supplements really ‘reverse’ DNA damage caused by lack of sleep?
~ Where Trump’s outbursts have left Ukraine and Europe
~ ‘Pay to help’ is a new trend which could change the future of volunteering
~ Money laundering plays a key role in every part of the illegal drugs industry – here’s how it works
~ #BringBackOurGirls: Hashtags alone will not safeguard women’s lives and rights
~ Why Ukraine still holds the winning hand
~ Two polls predict a thumping victory for Labor in WA election, the first with a reformed upper house
~ One in four countries report backlash against women’s rights in 2024
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter