Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New research shows bigger animals get more cancer, defying decades-old belief

By Joanna Baker, Postdoctoral Researcher in Evolutionary Biology, University of Reading
George Butler, Career Development Fellow in Cancer Evolution, UCL
A longstanding scientific belief about a link between cancer prevalence and animal body size has tested for the first time in our new study ranging across hundreds of animal species.

If larger animals have more cells, and cancer comes from cells going rogue, then the largest animals on earth – like elephants and whales – should be riddled with tumours. Yet, for…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
