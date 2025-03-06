Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Bridget Jones’s husband must die – how the women of our rom coms must lose love to find it again

By Charlotte Ireland, Associate Researcher, Department of English, University of Birmingham
Bridget Jones and Mark Darcy have broken up and got back together countless times. But to tell new stories and explore new issues, he had to die.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
