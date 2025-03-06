Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Can melatonin supplements really ‘reverse’ DNA damage caused by lack of sleep?

By Timothy Hearn, Senior Lecturer in Bioinformatics, Anglia Ruskin University
Sleep isn’t just a luxury, it’s a vital process that helps our bodies repair and rejuvenate. Researchers have started to uncover how the quality and timing of sleep can affect more than just how rested we feel – it might also affect the very blueprint of our cells: our DNA.

A new…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
