Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Pay to help’ is a new trend which could change the future of volunteering

By Xiaoyan Liang, Associate Professor of Strategic Management, Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University
Jianwen Zheng, Associate Professor of Strategic Innovation, Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University
Volunteering is a popular way for people to give something back to society. Whether it’s joining a tree-planting group, or helping out at a charity shop, spending time contributing to a cause is something valued by almost a billion people across the world.

Some businesses have picked up on this in a positive way, by allowing staff to take paid time away from their jobs to volunteer. And research suggests…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
