Human Rights Observatory

Pressure to seem perfect can strain teen relationships, but kindness from peers can help

By Danielle S. Molnar, Associate Professor of Child and Youth Studies; Canada Research Chair (Tier II) Adjustment and Well-Being in Children and Youth, Brock University
Dawn Zinga, Professor of Child and Youth Studies; Associate Dean, Graduate Studies and Research, Faculty of Social Sciences, Brock University
Hanna Puffer, PhD Student, Psychology, Brock University
Melissa Blackburn, PhD Candidate, Child and Youth Studies, Brock University
For many teens, the pressure to project a perfect persona feels necessary to fit in and gain approval from their peers. However, the effort to appear perfect may actually push others away.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
