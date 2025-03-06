Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What the f#$%? The surprising legal rules about brand trademarks of sweary phrases

By Alexandra Allen-Franks, Senior Lecturer; Co-director of the New Zealand Centre for Human Rights Law, Policy and Practice and Co-director of the New Zealand Centre for Intellectual Property Law, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Rob Batty, Associate Professor and Co-director of the New Zealand Centre for Intellectual Property, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
New Zealand’s trademark statute still rejects swear words or other terms “likely to offend”. So how did “THIS IS THE F#$%ING NEWS” win approval?The Conversation


© The Conversation -
