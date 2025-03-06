Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We simulated the upcoming AFL season four different ways – here’s what was predicted

By Tara Lind, PhD Candidate, La Trobe University
David Carey, Senior Lecturer in Sport Analytics and Data Science, La Trobe University
Sports data analytics experts have tried to predict the upcoming AFL campaign by simulating the season in four different ways.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ One in four countries report backlash against women’s rights in 2024
~ Sugary drinks are a killer: a 20% tax would save lives and rands in South Africa
~ Modern workplaces were never designed for mothers, and it’s time for that to change
~ Pressure to seem perfect can strain teen relationships, but kindness from peers can help
~ What the f#$%? The surprising legal rules about brand trademarks of sweary phrases
~ Butterflies declined by 22% in just 2 decades across the US – there are ways you can help save them
~ When patients are harmed in hospital, issues aren’t always fixed to avoid it happening again
~ AI doesn’t really ‘learn’ – and knowing why will help you use it more responsibly
~ Meet Maria Clementina Sobieska, the defiant queen who pulled off a jailbreak to secure the Jacobite legacy
~ ‘Orgasms are a marvellous happiness’. Shere Hite gave voice to female sexuality in a landmark book – but the backlash was fierce
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter