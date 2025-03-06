Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

AI doesn’t really ‘learn’ – and knowing why will help you use it more responsibly

By Kai Riemer, Professor of Information Technology and Organisation, University of Sydney
Sandra Peter, Director of Sydney Executive Plus, University of Sydney
What if we told you that artificial intelligence (AI) systems such as ChatGPT don’t actually learn? Many people we talk to are genuinely surprised to hear this.

Even AI systems themselves will often tell you confidently that they are learning systems. Many reports and even academic papers say the same. But this is due to a misconception – or rather a loose understanding…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ One in four countries report backlash against women’s rights in 2024
~ Sugary drinks are a killer: a 20% tax would save lives and rands in South Africa
~ Modern workplaces were never designed for mothers, and it’s time for that to change
~ Pressure to seem perfect can strain teen relationships, but kindness from peers can help
~ What the f#$%? The surprising legal rules about brand trademarks of sweary phrases
~ Butterflies declined by 22% in just 2 decades across the US – there are ways you can help save them
~ We simulated the upcoming AFL season four different ways – here’s what was predicted
~ When patients are harmed in hospital, issues aren’t always fixed to avoid it happening again
~ Meet Maria Clementina Sobieska, the defiant queen who pulled off a jailbreak to secure the Jacobite legacy
~ ‘Orgasms are a marvellous happiness’. Shere Hite gave voice to female sexuality in a landmark book – but the backlash was fierce
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter