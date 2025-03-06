Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Vaping hits alarming levels among South African teens – new study of fee-paying schools

By Sam Filby, Research Officer, Research Unit on the Economics of Excisable Products, University of Cape Town
Richard van Zyl Smit, Associate Professor and Consultant Pulmonologist , University of Cape Town
It’s become common to see kids, some in their school uniforms, puffing on a vape.

The World Health Organization points to the enticing flavours and targeted marketing to young people as the key reasons behind this trend.

In the US, e-cigarettes are the most commonly used tobacco product among middle and high school students aged 12 and older, with 5.9% of students reporting use.

Surveys…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Chinese International Women’s Day activist: ‘Feminism is a way of life’
~ Ghana needs more young farmers, but does climate change put them off? Study shows surprising results
~ Why does Ethiopia have earthquakes and volcanoes? A geologist explains
~ What climate vulnerability actually looks like
~ Paying attention to how multilingual children read can help foster reading for pleasure for all
~ Mickey 17: this absurdist, dystopian clone drama is highly entertaining – despite its flaws
~ Plants struggled for millions of years after Earth’s worst climate catastrophe – new study
~ Why global firms are pushed to take sides in wars, and how they can avoid it
~ The king has a tricky diplomatic role to play in inviting Trump for a state visit
~ Russia launching ‘suicide missions’ across strategic Dnipro river as pause in US aid hampers defence
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter