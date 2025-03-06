Vaping hits alarming levels among South African teens – new study of fee-paying schools
By Sam Filby, Research Officer, Research Unit on the Economics of Excisable Products, University of Cape Town
Richard van Zyl Smit, Associate Professor and Consultant Pulmonologist , University of Cape Town
It’s become common to see kids, some in their school uniforms, puffing on a vape.
The World Health Organization points to the enticing flavours and targeted marketing to young people as the key reasons behind this trend.
In the US, e-cigarettes are the most commonly used tobacco product among middle and high school students aged 12 and older, with 5.9% of students reporting use.
Surveys…
