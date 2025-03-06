Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why does Ethiopia have earthquakes and volcanoes? A geologist explains

By Gemechu Bedassa Teferi, Lecturer, Department of Geology , Addis Ababa Science & Technology University
A swarm of earth tremors and fears of volcanic eruptions in January forced tens of thousands of people to move away from Awash Fentale, an area in the Afar region of Ethiopia. The area falls within a geologically active region of the Great Rift Valley that has experienced a number of earthquakes and volcanic events in the last 800 years. Two major volcanic eruptions occurred…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Chinese International Women’s Day activist: ‘Feminism is a way of life’
~ Ghana needs more young farmers, but does climate change put them off? Study shows surprising results
~ Vaping hits alarming levels among South African teens – new study of fee-paying schools
~ What climate vulnerability actually looks like
~ Paying attention to how multilingual children read can help foster reading for pleasure for all
~ Mickey 17: this absurdist, dystopian clone drama is highly entertaining – despite its flaws
~ Plants struggled for millions of years after Earth’s worst climate catastrophe – new study
~ Why global firms are pushed to take sides in wars, and how they can avoid it
~ The king has a tricky diplomatic role to play in inviting Trump for a state visit
~ Russia launching ‘suicide missions’ across strategic Dnipro river as pause in US aid hampers defence
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2025 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS