Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Paying attention to how multilingual children read can help foster reading for pleasure for all

By Sabine Little, Lecturer in Educational Studies (Languages Education), University of Sheffield
Just 34.6% of children in the UK read for pleasure, according to a 2024 survey by the National Literacy Trust. This is the lowest number since the annual survey began in 2005 – down from 43.4% in the previous year.

These figures are worrying, but a key to helping children learn to love reading could lie in the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
