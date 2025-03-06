Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why global firms are pushed to take sides in wars, and how they can avoid it

By Stephan Manning, Professor of Strategy and Innovation, University of Sussex Business School, University of Sussex
Vassiliki Bamiatzi, Professor of Strategy and International Business | Head of the Strategy and Marketing department, University of Sussex
Russia’s war against Ukraine has changed how global firms respond to geopolitical events. Whereas in the past foreign companies often preferred to stay neutral in times of war, now they increasingly take sides.

When Russia invaded Ukraine three years ago, global firms like Google and Amazon were swift to offer support to Ukraine with donations and supplies. Others, like Renault and Deutsche Bank, harmed the Russian economy by suspending operations and investment.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
