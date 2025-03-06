Europe-Nato ‘coalition of the willing’ scrambles for collective response to hostility from Trump and threat from Putin
By Stefan Wolff, Professor of International Security, University of Birmingham
Tetyana Malyarenko, Professor of International Relations, Jean Monnet Professor of European Security, National University Odesa Law Academy
Since the infamous shouting match between the US president and Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president has been scrambling to try and repair what looked initially like a near-total breakdown in the relationship between the US and Ukraine.
Zelensky, urged by European leaders, including the British prime minister, Sir Keir Starmer, and the Nato secretary general, Mark Rutte, has tried…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, March 6, 2025