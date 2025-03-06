Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
More
~ Senegal: Authorities must deliver justice to victims of violent repression of protests since 2021
~ Death by firing squad set to resume in the US – but no matter the method, all means of execution come with a troubling history
~ Philly’s street fentanyl contains an industrial chemical called BTMPS that’s an ingredient in plastic
~ Why Muslim American nonprofits are taking steps to build trust with donors during Ramadan
~ As tuberculosis cases rise in the US and worldwide, health officials puzzle over the resurgence of a disease once in decline
~ Anger is a flow of emotion like water through a hose − at work, it helps to know when to turn it up or down and how to direct it
~ DOGE threat: How government data would give an AI company extraordinary power
~ How 18F transformed government technology − and why its elimination matters
~ Nine women journalists will spend International Women's Day behind bars in Azerbaijan
~ US trade wars with China – and how they play out in Africa
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter