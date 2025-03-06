Anger is a flow of emotion like water through a hose − at work, it helps to know when to turn it up or down and how to direct it
By Laura Rees, Associate Professor of Organizational Behavior, Oregon State University
Ray Friedman, Professor of Management and Professor of Asian Studies, Vanderbilt University
By thinking of the flow of anger, you can unpack its key dimensions: its path and intensity. Is the stream pointed effectively? Is its strength appropriate?
- Thursday, March 6, 2025