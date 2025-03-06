Tolerance.ca
Grattan on Friday: Anthony Albanese beset by disruptors, from Cyclone Alfred to Donald Trump

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Issues sometimes “come at you”, Anthony Albanese declared on Thursday at the end of a news conference, held at Canberra’s National Situation Room, about Cyclone Alfred.

The cyclone is a disaster for millions of people in its path. For the prime minister, it is a major political disruptor.

Albanese cancelled his visit to Western Australia: he’d wanted to be there when Labor has its anticipated certain win at Saturday’s election.

His own election planning – which seemed headed for an April 12 election called this weekend – has been thrown into some disarray…The Conversation


