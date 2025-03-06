Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Earth’s oldest impact crater was just found in Australia – exactly where geologists hoped it would be

By Tim Johnson, Professor, Geology, Curtin University
Chris Kirkland, Professor of Geochronology, Curtin University
Jonas Kaempf, Research Associate, Geology, Curtin University
We have discovered the oldest meteorite impact crater on Earth, in the very heart of the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The crater formed more than 3.5 billion years ago, making it the oldest known by more than a billion years. Our discovery is published today in Nature Communications.

Curiously enough, the crater was exactly where we had hoped it would be, and its…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ US trade wars with China – and how they play out in Africa
~ Grattan on Friday: Anthony Albanese beset by disruptors, from Cyclone Alfred to Donald Trump
~ Taung child: the controversial story of the fossil discovery that proved humanity’s common origins in Africa – podcast
~ Greece: Rail Crash Highlights Wider Rule of Law Failings
~ Budget efficiency contrast in ASEAN: Tales from Indonesia and Vietnam
~ Bell Shakespeare brings vitality and cracking pace to Henry 5
~ The morning after: here’s what to do once Cyclone Alfred has passed
~ Can the UK prime minister make liberal democracies great again?
~ USAID suspension has far-reaching impacts in South Asia
~ Introducing Nepali literature to global audiences: An interview with Mahesh Paudyal
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter