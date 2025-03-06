Earth’s oldest impact crater was just found in Australia – exactly where geologists hoped it would be
By Tim Johnson, Professor, Geology, Curtin University
Chris Kirkland, Professor of Geochronology, Curtin University
Jonas Kaempf, Research Associate, Geology, Curtin University
We have discovered the oldest meteorite impact crater on Earth, in the very heart of the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The crater formed more than 3.5 billion years ago, making it the oldest known by more than a billion years. Our discovery is published today in Nature Communications.
Curiously enough, the crater was exactly where we had hoped it would be, and its…
