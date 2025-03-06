Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Taung child: the controversial story of the fossil discovery that proved humanity’s common origins in Africa – podcast

By Gemma Ware, Host, The Conversation Weekly Podcast, The Conversation
Historian Christa Kuljian and paleoanthropologist Dipuo Kgotleng talk to The Conversation Weekly podcast about the complicated legacy of the Taung child skull, 100 years since its discovery.The Conversation





