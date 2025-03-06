Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bell Shakespeare brings vitality and cracking pace to Henry 5

By Kirk Dodd, Lecturer in English and Writing, University of Sydney
Shakespeare’s Henry V (stylised by Bell Shakespeare as Henry 5) is famous for many things. Henry’s rousing speeches. Its chorus directly addressing the audience. Its critical treatment of war. Its comic characters like Fluellen. And the comic exchanges between the French Princess and her maid Alice, trying to speak English.

For theatre directors, these each serve as different tracks in a mixing deck that can be dialled up or down to temper the treatment of the play.

Director Marion Potts is a master of this art, bringing vitality and a cracking pace to a big play delivered…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Budget efficiency contrast in ASEAN: Tales from Indonesia and Vietnam
~ The morning after: here’s what to do once Cyclone Alfred has passed
~ Can the UK prime minister make liberal democracies great again?
~ USAID suspension has far-reaching impacts in South Asia
~ Introducing Nepali literature to global audiences: An interview with Mahesh Paudyal
~ Egypt: Detainees punished for protesting their detention in cruel conditions
~ International Women’s Day: The world must resist mounting attacks on gender justice
~ Global: Electric shock equipment widely abused by law enforcement agencies due to alarming lack of regulation
~ Cyclone Alfred is slowing – and that could make it more destructive. Here’s how climate change might have influenced it
~ Woolly mice are cute and impressive – but they won’t bring back mammoths or save endangered species
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter