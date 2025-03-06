Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The morning after: here’s what to do once Cyclone Alfred has passed

By Yetta Gurtner, Adjunct Senior Lecturer, Centre for Disaster Studies, James Cook University
How do you stay safe while you begin the clean up and recovery? It can be helpful to have a plan of action ready.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Budget efficiency contrast in ASEAN: Tales from Indonesia and Vietnam
~ Bell Shakespeare brings vitality and cracking pace to Henry 5
~ Can the UK prime minister make liberal democracies great again?
~ USAID suspension has far-reaching impacts in South Asia
~ Introducing Nepali literature to global audiences: An interview with Mahesh Paudyal
~ Egypt: Detainees punished for protesting their detention in cruel conditions
~ International Women’s Day: The world must resist mounting attacks on gender justice
~ Global: Electric shock equipment widely abused by law enforcement agencies due to alarming lack of regulation
~ Cyclone Alfred is slowing – and that could make it more destructive. Here’s how climate change might have influenced it
~ Woolly mice are cute and impressive – but they won’t bring back mammoths or save endangered species
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter