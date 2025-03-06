Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Can the UK prime minister make liberal democracies great again?

By Ben Wellings, Associate Professor in Politics and International Relations, Monash University
Tom Howe, PhD candidate in politics, Monash University
After the bust-up between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House, Keir Starmer emerged as a possible peacemaker. But he’ll have his work cut out.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
