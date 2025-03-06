Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Woolly mice are cute and impressive – but they won’t bring back mammoths or save endangered species

By Emily Roycroft, Research Group Leader & ARC DECRA Fellow, Monash University
US company Colossal Biosciences has announced the creation of a “woolly mouse” — a laboratory mouse with a series of genetic modifications that lead to a woolly coat. The company claims this is the first step toward “de-extincting” the woolly mammoth.

The successful genetic modification of a laboratory mouse is a testament to the progress science has made in understanding gene function, developmental biology and genome editing. But does a woolly mouse really teach…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ USAID suspension has far-reaching impacts in South Asia
~ Introducing Nepali literature to global audiences: An interview with Mahesh Paudyal
~ Egypt: Detainees punished for protesting their detention in cruel conditions
~ International Women’s Day: The world must resist mounting attacks on gender justice
~ Global: Electric shock equipment widely abused by law enforcement agencies due to alarming lack of regulation
~ HILDA data shows income inequality is at a 20-year high
~ Robert F. Kennedy Jr says vitamin A protects you from deadly measles. Here’s what the study he cites actually says
~ Cyclone Alfred is slowing down – and that could make it more destructive. Here’s how climate change might have influenced it
~ How Trump is weaponising the Department of Justice, and the ‘dark’ tactic he’s using to get away with it
~ How are scientists tracking Cyclone Alfred?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter